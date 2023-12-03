Teacher shares Story About Students Dying Suddenly...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bitar, an instructor, tells the crowd at an MIT conference that his student had a heart attack and myocarditis after the Pfizer booster, and seven student deaths on the WPI campus were called suicides, but he knew one and it was not a suicide!
https://rumble.com/v3yovx4-vsrf-live-104-exclusive-mit-speech-by-steve-kirsch.html?playlist_id=watch-history
