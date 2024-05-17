Why Tornadoes in 2024 Will be DEVASTATING!

Two Bit da Vinci





May 17, 2024





Tornadoes





We're about to see some record breaking tornadoes, not just in frequency, but also severity. And some of the reasons, are compounding events like we've covered in previous videos. But how can we predict tornadoes so well months in advance, when we can't even predict rain properly most of the time? And what exactly can we expect this year? Let's figure this out!





what we'll cover

