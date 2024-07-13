Jesus Is Greater Than Any Problem Part 3: The Two Kingdoms

Did you know there are two different spiritual kingdoms on this earth? Everyone belongs to one; no one can be neutral. This message examines how these kingdoms are organized and the impact they have on the human race.

As babies we are born into the Kingdom of Satan but through salvation we can choose to leave because of the work Jesus did on the cross. The Kingdom of God was established the moment Jesus was resurrected from the dead; it is not political or geographical but exists through every believer on the earth.

The apostles initially misunderstand the "Kingdom of God" and equated it with the "kingdom of Israel" that they hoped Jesus would restore. We live in a physical realm that is governed by God's physical and spiritual laws and someday Jesus will deliver up the Kingdom of God to the Father, but until that time, what are you doing to further God's Kingdom?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1339.pdf

RLJ-1339 -- APRIL 22, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm