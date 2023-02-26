Covid vaccines: 38X stillbirths, 57X miscarriages, 1200X menstrual abnormalities says James Thorp MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comparing COVID-19 vaccine adverse events with Flu vaccine adverse events, we found a 38-fold increase in fetal death or stillbirths, a 57-fold increase in miscarriages, and a 1200-fold increase in severe menstrual abnormalities. We found 15 other major pregnancy complications [ among women who took the COVID-19 vaccine. ] “Pushing these COVID vaccines… is the greatest violation of medical ethics in the history of medicine,” James Thorpe, MD (OBGYN) tells Tucker Carlson on 23 Feb 2023.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News