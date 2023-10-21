In Donetsk, S-300/400 air defense systems intercepted US supplied GMLRS missiles launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

🇺🇸☠️🇷🇺🇵🇸 US weapons are being used to target civilians in Donbass and Gaza. Nothing new unfortunately.

Earlier over Rostov-on-Don, AD crews intercepted what is believed to be modified Ukrainian S-200's.

