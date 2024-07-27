Buck Rogers - Countdown to Doomsday (1991, Mega Drive), part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buck Rogers - Countdown to Doomsday is an RPG developed by SSI and published by Electronic Arts. It is a slightly modified version of the game of the same name which came out for C64, Amiga and PC. The Mega Drive/ Genesis offers less classes, races and skills to build your character.
The game is based on TSR's pen&paper role-playing game based on the Buck Rogers franchise. The story takes place in the 25th century. You play as a party of new recruits to the New Earth Organization (NEO) in their fight against the Mars-based Russo-American Mercantile, a group of tyrants who previously ruled the solar system. Right after your introduction at the NEO facility, it is attacked by RAM forces. You manage to activate the anti-aircraft defence system, which enables the remaining NEO forces to fend off the attack. After that, you are brought to a starbase and send out to perform various missions.
Unlike the computer versions, which use a first-person view to display your surroundings, both movement and combat are shown in an isometric view. The only exception is a battle between spaceships. While you are not in combat, your party is display with a single avatar.