Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UN 'Climate' Summit a SCAM: Environmentalist "SustainaClaus"
channel image
The New American
2311 Subscribers
30 views
Published 2 months ago

DUBAI—Even though many participants are well-meaning, the United Nations COP28 "climate" summit is a pre-scripted fraud to sell an agenda that will not actually save the planet but will help oligarchs consolidate power and control, argued Canadian environmental activist "SustainaClaus" at the UN summit in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. A lot of it is about making more money, he said. Before wrapping up, SustainaClaus outlined his views on an alternate system to help "heal the Earth."


Keywords
alex newmanthe new americanclimate summitcop 28sustaina claus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket