UN 'Climate' Summit a SCAM: Environmentalist "SustainaClaus"

DUBAI—Even though many participants are well-meaning, the United Nations COP28 "climate" summit is a pre-scripted fraud to sell an agenda that will not actually save the planet but will help oligarchs consolidate power and control, argued Canadian environmental activist "SustainaClaus" at the UN summit in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. A lot of it is about making more money, he said. Before wrapping up, SustainaClaus outlined his views on an alternate system to help "heal the Earth."





