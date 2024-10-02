© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken Smythe fought the ANC in South Africa before coming to the UK and becoming a much-loved Preacher at Quainton Baptist Chapel and Chartridge Mission Church. Here, Ken speaks of his fighting years and how we must remove the fear that sometimes besets us and stand on the foundation of faith in Christ Jesus in obedience and adherence to The Truth. Christians need to engage the enemy with spiritual warfare, for if the foundation is destroyed, what can we do?