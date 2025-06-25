SHOCK! EMBALMERS FINDING WHITE FIBEROUS CLOTS IN BODIES "We've NEVER seen these before" | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
We talk to a retired major, Major of the US Air Force, Thomas Havilland, who has been on a crusade over the last maybe like five years or longer. Trying to get to the bottom of these white, fibrous clots that have been appearing inside of corpses and living, Americans as they are going to the doctor or they are sadly winding up on the operating table and passing away.