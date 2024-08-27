The attitude of gratitude comes from Bible Doctrine in the soul.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #114; All Christians should gain enough maturity to have a heart of thanksgiving no matter what is unfolding in front of them. There are 10 problem solving devices seen in scripture and they are intricate in weaving gratitude into your daily walk. The devil's world will suck the time, talent and treasure from you, if you allow it, grow up into spiritual maturity and avoid that evil, then thanksgiving will be natural.