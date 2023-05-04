Yves Engler-"Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On May 4, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest:
Yves Engler
Topic: Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military
https://yvesengler.com/
Bio:
Dubbed “Canada’s version of Noam Chomsky” (Georgia Straight), “one of the most important voices on the Canadian Left” (Briarpatch), “in the mould of I. F. Stone” (Globe and Mail), “part of that rare but growing group of social critics unafraid to confront Canada’s self-satisfied myths” (Quill & Quire), “ever-insightful” (Rabble), “Chomsky-styled iconoclast” (Counterpunch) and a “Leftist gadfly” (Ottawa Citizen), Yves Engler (yvesengler.com) has twelve published books. His latest is Stand on Guard for Whom? — A People’s History of the Canadian Military
Interview Panel
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra
@ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Grace
Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/