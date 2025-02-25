Analyzing JobsOhio: Is It a Secret Monopoly Funded by Ohio's Public Liquor Franchise?

The Real Issue with Economic Incentives: "A guy from Microsoft told the New York Times, you know, we don't look at these incentive deals when we're looking to locate somewhere because they've got all these other considerations." - Marty Schladen





We welcome our guest, investigative journalist Marty Schladen from the Ohio Capital Journal, as we explore the origins, operations, and implications JobsOhio, this private corporation that plays a massive role in Ohio's economic landscape.





Key Highlights from the Episode:





What is JobsOhio? Established in 2011, JobsOhio was championed by former governor John Kasich, intended to run more efficiently as a private corporation rather than a public entity. It manages the state's liquor franchise, and the financial relationship between public funds and private operations is examined.

Economic Impact & Transparency: We discuss the lack of transparency in JobsOhio's operations. With the company not subjected to public audits, questions about its accountability arise. Controversially, Ohio Auditor at the time, Dave Yost (who is now running for governor), was denied the right to audit JobsOhio by the Ohio Supreme Court.

JobsOhio's Claims of Success: The organization claims significant contributions to job creation in Ohio. However, an analysis reveals that 75% of the time, economic incentives provided by JobsOhio to businesses might not influence their decisions to operate in the state, potentially squandering resources that could have been managed publicly.

Public Concerns: We spotlight the real-life implications for residents, particularly those whose lives are disrupted by major economic developments facilitated by JobsOhio, without having a say in these decisions. The conversation also reveals a unique perspective on how one-party rule might affect state politics, growth strategies, and transparency.

Looking Forward: As listeners, you're encouraged to question what JobsOhio's role should be in future economic developments. Does their approach align with modern economic demands, or are they operating on an outdated model?

We loved having Marty Schladen on the show, and he certainly left us with more questions than answers. If you have any insights or thoughts, we'd be thrilled to hear from you!





For those interested in exploring more about Marty's work, check out the Ohio Capital Journal for in-depth investigative articles on various important topics.





