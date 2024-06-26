How Do We Get Out of the Threshold of Hell? - Clay Clark; There is Going to be a DISRUPTIVE Event - Dr. Stella Immanuel; Major Flaws US Lenders' Resolution Plans - Dr. Kirk Elliott | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live





Dr. Stella Immanuel

WEBSITE: www.drstellamd.com

FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout





Clay Clark

WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com

PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com





To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900





For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------





𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Breanna Morello Show: https://breannamorello.com/





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]