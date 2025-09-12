BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Romance, Relationships & Rebirth with Cynthia Mitchell ((Affirm Life Daily))
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 7 days ago

Conversations with Cynthia are always positive and insightful. This one raised the bar as we delved into some deep subject matters of the heart!

This discussion revolves around the rebirth after a heartbreaking loss and the self-care to heal and re-establish a proper relationship with one's self so that they can have proper relationships in the future- take all that to the alchemical/shadow work process, the phoenix rising from the ashes, the law of attraction and the principle of correspondence.


Cynthia's platforms

Official Website: affirmlifedaily.com

https://linktr.ee/affirmlifedaily

instagram.com/affirmlifedaily

tiktok.com/@affirmlifedaily

Telegram Chat: t.me/ 8_iVnNalKp02ZmZh

Telegram Livestream: t.me/ aBqEUPW1JC4yYjYx


Our chat with her earlier this year on Dissolving The Divide: Dethroning The "People's Champions" & Celebrity Worship with Cynthia Mitchell

https://youtu.be/F0AhtvVB5Lk?si=9zrNbhlZTwYTawFE


Also had a few other discussions with her:

The Science of Life (Natty Law): https://youtu.be/UvrchdLF5P8

Why Is There A Lack Of Diversity In The Truth & Freedom Movement? Roundtable with Cynthia, Marja West, Sol Xprsn & myself: https://youtu.be/VbOnFvSPxpw


PEACE

Keywords
datinglovehealingrelationshipswidowsingle motherheartbreakshadow wokaffirm life daily
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy