Canadians Need to Compete with offshore money Laundering CCP, 1.1 Million Starter Family Home,

Originally Aired on Apr 10, 2016 VANCOUVER



My Opinion : At this Rate not even money launderers can keep up with the 100X inflated real estate prices in Canadian Cities, this will trigger a mass exodus of young educated middle class out of the cities. Canadian cities will turn into empty shells and make homeowners wealthy overnight !

hey guys mike Martin's channel Mike Martin's here in Vancouver I got some good good good news I found a house I found a house for under a million box found it and it's not bad not bad condition let me give you a little outside to her here of it and let me show you what the health looks like one place of music completely boarded up home yes sold for 980,000 it's one hundred percent needs to be re excavated needs to be rebuilt completely the house is under complete a teardown mode yes yes yes and that's what you get my friends and by the way that's not the price of the house the house was almost was actually 1.1 million dollars why because they're actually going to build condos here so it'd be better if you bought it for 900,000 would have been cheaper but no they're building these they're building leaves all over the city i just thought i'd show you guys the housing prices here are just beyond anything you could ever imagine my friends thanks for watching and don't forget to hit the subscribe button bye

