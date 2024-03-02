Nokia 6G: Connecting Humans & Digital Worlds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nokia & WEF plan to use humans as antennas for 6G.
New wireless generations come in 10-year cycles. Nokia Bell Labs have already started 6G research ahead of its arrival in the 2030s. But what is 6G and what is involved in getting there? 6G will connect the human and digital worlds. It will enable us to make holographic calls. It will include sensing capabilities that will enable us to see around corners.
Source @Real World News