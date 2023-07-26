© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.22.23 @12PM: Evil Grows & Spreads - The Crimes Against Humanity in a Globalized Era - Lethal Hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP6)
The SARS outbreak in China in 2003 was a 100% lab-made virus; US intelligence officials confirmed it, the US knew that the Chinese military had been conducting bioweapon experiments, but they did nothing.
2003年中国爆发的非典，那是 100% 实验室制造的病毒，美国情报官员证实了这一点，美国知道中国军队一直在进行生物武器实验，但他们什么也没做。
