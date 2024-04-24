Witch Hunt Is An Understatement

A Typical Government Gangster Scheme

* The [Bidan] regime worked with the National Archives to get DJT.

* NARA had direct conversations with the White House Office of Records Management about President Trump’s classified documents case.

* They and various federal agencies coordinated with one another to target Donald Trump with lawfare.





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (23 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4r60kt-grant-stinchfield-tonight-4-23-24.html