Witch Hunt Is An Understatement

A Typical Government Gangster Scheme
* The [Bidan] regime worked with the National Archives to get DJT.
* NARA had direct conversations with the White House Office of Records Management about President Trump’s classified documents case.
* They and various federal agencies coordinated with one another to target Donald Trump with lawfare.
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (23 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4r60kt-grant-stinchfield-tonight-4-23-24.html