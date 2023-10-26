A key part of Antarctica is doomed to slow collapse even with carbon emissions cuts, study finds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Associated Press
Oct 23, 2023
No matter how much the world cuts back on carbon emissions, a key and sizable chunk of Antarctica is essentially doomed to an “unavoidable” melt, a new study finds. (Oct. 23) (AP Video produced by Teresa de Miguel)
