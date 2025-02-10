White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1900 - Ellie Bentley - Interview w/Ellie about her recovery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ellie was getting out of a car, when Wilson began shooting at a group of people. Ellie ran and hid by a car. Taylor got into that car and, despite seeing Ellie, put the car into drive and ran her over. Ellie was dragged 2 blocks before being dragged underneath the vehicle and left on the road as Taylor drove away. Ellie was left with multiple broken bones and was in the ICU for over 2 weeks recovering. She’s had to have multiple reconstructive surgeries.