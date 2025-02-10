BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1900 - Ellie Bentley - Interview w/Ellie about her recovery
7 months ago

Ellie was getting out of a car, when Wilson began shooting at a group of people. Ellie ran and hid by a car. Taylor got into that car and, despite seeing Ellie, put the car into drive and ran her over. Ellie was dragged 2 blocks before being dragged underneath the vehicle and left on the road as Taylor drove away. Ellie was left with multiple broken bones and was in the ICU for over 2 weeks recovering. She’s had to have multiple reconstructive surgeries. 

violencecrimegenocide
