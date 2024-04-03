The Soul-Flight after Death: Reaching Escape Velocity to Break through the Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Guido Ferrari "Robert Monroe. Interview by Guido Ferrari and Julie Mazo, 1992"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6WRVr55H3A
The33rdTruth "Robert Monroe talks about the Inkarnation Soul Trap"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6uV1rvLvHg
Robert Allan Monroe (October 30, 1915 – March 17, 1995) was an American radio broadcasting executive who became known for his ideas about altered states of consciousness and for founding The Monroe Institute which continues to promote those ideas. His 1971 book "Journeys Out of the Body" is credited with popularizing the term "out-of-body experience".
BOOKS:
Robert Monroe: "Far Journeys"
Robert Monroe: "Journeys out of the Body"
Robert Monroe: "Ultimate Journey"
FURTHER INFORMATION:
