(MIRRORED VIDEO) LANGUAGE OF A PSYOP

MATTHEW 10:16

16 Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.





MATTHEW 24:4

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.



