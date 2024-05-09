(MIRRORED VIDEO) LANGUAGE OF A PSYOP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original video from - https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112265690714534526
KJV
MATTHEW 10:16
16 Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.
KJV
MATTHEW 24:4
4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.