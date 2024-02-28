BREAKING NEWS: What Hunter Biden Told House GOP In Closed-Door Deposition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING NEWS: This Is What Hunter Biden Told House GOP In Closed-Door Deposition
Hunter Biden vigorously defended President Joe Biden and sharply criticized the impeachment probe into his father while testifying before Congress on Wednesday—insisting he “never” involved the president in any of his business dealings and accusing Republicans of constructing a “partisan house of cards” built “on lies.”