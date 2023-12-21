Meta Fox (1989, Arcade)

Meta Fox is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Jorudan and published by Seta Corporation (in Japan) and Romstar (in North America).

There seems to be no story, at least not in the actual game.

You control a fighter plane and go against various fighters, tanks and helicopters of all sizes. If you finish a level, you can choose a better plane for the next level. You can upgrade your plane two times, but if you use a continue, you are set back to the initial plane. In the higher level, I could not choose a better plane anymore, but was unclear if the game just does not offer changes from a point on, or if the option of choosing a different plane is dependent on your performance in the last level. Apart from this feature, you have your usual smart bombs, shot upgrades and power upgrades. Die once, and you loose all upgrades. If you use a continue, you are set back to a continue spot.