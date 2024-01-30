Obama's Fundamental Transformation of America is Almost Complete

The globalist plan to change America forever is almost done. Will it destroy us?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Alex McFarland Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/bUMBUW2W34ZKxib/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Alex McFarland Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/lSw9HEQcKiwtXwQ/?related=playlist





3. Erick Stakelbeck - The Watchman - Iran DEADLY Proxy Attack on U.S. Troops; Israel AIRSTRIKES Near Damascus | Watchman Newscast LIVE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etCxhKjbpSU&ab_channel=ErickStakelbeck-TheWatchman





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



