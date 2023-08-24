Direct Energy Weapons - Who Has Them? SITREP 8.21.23

For prepper products made in the USA, visit monkeywerxprep.com

For Monkey Werx gear and products, go to https://www.monkeywerxus.com/shop





To Download the Monkey Werx App:

Android Users:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...





Apple IOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/monkeyw...





You can help support the channel and watch live SITREPs at https://www.patreon.com/monkeywerxus

Find more info on Skyglass here: https://www.aviarlabs.com/





Socials:

https://rumble.com/c/MonkeyWerx

https://www.facebook.com/MonkeyWerxUS





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

Monkey Werx US

https://www.youtube.com/@MonkeyWerxUS/videos



