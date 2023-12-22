Create New Account
Thomas Rez a Man on a Mission Fighting Covid Fraud
The Frontline
Published 2 months ago

Thomas Renz is a US lawyer who’s dedicated himself and his work to exposing the Covid fraud and vaccine murders. Exposing legislation, the people involved and the plan to add mRNA to the food supply to exposing Fauci and eventually helping to nudge him out of his position, Tom is right on his game and his outrage at the fraud pushes him onwards with many more names and court cases to come.

