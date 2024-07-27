BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Suddenly being an individual ~ dying to be an individual ~
In today's discussion we will talk about being determined to be your own person, and not taking the mark of the beast, which is being thrusted at everyone through their fear mantras. We will continue to talk about the mind control narratives and their mind control tactics and social re-programming. In addition, resistance is not futile, we will not be assimilated. Finally, we will be sharing the highwire latest episode 382.


vaccines fear mask paperclip mindcontrol illuminati social mandates project mkultra distance event 19 formula covid mongering 301
