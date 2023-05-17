X22 REPORT Ep. 3070a - Debt Ceiling Approaches, [JB] Spends More On Climate Change, [CB] Panics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3070a - May 16, 2023
Debt Ceiling Approaches, [JB] Spends More On Climate Change, [CB] Panics
The [CB]/[WEF] agenda has failed, they opened a store and tried to have people pay when they can and it closed in 12 months. The debt ceiling is going to be a disaster for the D's. Countries are now preparing for people to transition their currencies. [CB] Panic.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer -(there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)