Reptilian: The 2024 October Surprise

In October of 2016, Wikileaks released “The Podesta emails.” Over twenty-thousand pages of private emails from White House chief of staff, John Podesta. This is the best example of an October Surprise in our lifetimes. “The Podesta emails” opened the minds of millions to the fact that torturing children is a sort of sacrament to the vile creatures in control of our government.