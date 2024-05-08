Redefining Reality - PostScript Insight with John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Petersen discusses the concept of scenario planning and alternative future scenarios. He explains that scenario planning is a method of anticipating and studying potential futures by systematically analyzing driving forces and predetermined elements. He then delves into the idea of a paradigm shift in consciousness and the potential for rapid and profound changes in human capabilities and reality.