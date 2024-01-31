Greene: Mayorkas Impeachment, We 'Finally Get To See Someone From Biden Admin. Held Accountable'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says with a vote on the articles of impeachment for Alejandro Mayorkas coming up she is happy the American people finally get to see someone from the Biden Administration be held accountable for their actions. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html