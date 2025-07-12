The Future Isn’t Free: It’s Rented, Scored, and Monitored | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

You’re living in a world being transformed by something most people haven’t even heard of: technocracy. Unlike communism or capitalism, technocracy is a system built entirely around control—of energy, resources, information, and ultimately you. Patrick Wood, who’s spent decades studying this shift, explains that technocracy started in the 1930s as a scientific, data-driven economic model that rejects private property and individual freedom. It’s evolved, changed names, and today it hides behind phrases like “sustainable development,” “Agenda 2030,” and “smart cities.” But the goal remains: central control of everything.

You’ve probably noticed housing shortages, energy rationing, and Big Tech buying up entire neighborhoods. That’s not random. It's a managed decline of ownership, replaced with a “you’ll own nothing and be happy” model where you rent access to life—homes, cars, clothes—from the system. AI plays a huge role too. Soon, you could be ticketed, fined, and debited on the spot by an automated system with no appeal, no trial, and no human in sight. It’s already happening in China, and the West is following that lead.

If you think this sounds like communism, you're not alone—but you’re missing the point. Technocracy isn't about ideology. It's not political. It’s a scientific dictatorship run by unelected engineers, scientists, and algorithms. It doesn’t care about votes. It wants total efficiency, total compliance, and no room for dissent.





And here's the kicker: AI is quickly becoming the new god of this system. It’s omnipresent, speaks all languages, can monitor everyone, and deliver punishment without emotion or delay. People are already trusting it to make decisions, and soon they may worship it in place of human leadership, morality, or even faith.

So what can you do? First, you need to understand what you’re up against. That means digging into the research, reading the books, and watching documentaries like The Agenda (which Wood recommends). Then, reclaim your humanity. Build relationships, hug your kids, play, talk, live—do the deeply human things that technocracy can’t replicate.





You won’t beat this by trying to fight it with politics or escape it through some perfect parallel society. Technocracy doesn’t allow outliers. But you can choose to step outside of its mindset. Think for yourself. Talk to others who are awake. Help them wake up too.

When It’s In Place, They’ll Call It Progress... You’ll Call It Prison

Watch this video on The Future Isn’t Free: It’s Rented, Scored, and Monitored, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Future Isn’t Free: It’s Rented, Scored, and Monitored.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join