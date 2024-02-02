Ep. 71: The Darien Gap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bret Weinstein traveled to the Darien Gap to understand who's behind the invasion of our country.
His conclusion: “it's not a friendly migration.”
* These are not political refugees.
* A shocking number of migrants from China.
* Who is building a bridge at the Darien Gap?
* The connection to China's one child policy.
* The brutality of the Gap.
* Why didn't the Chinese use mRNA vaccines?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-bret-weinstein-at-the-darien-gap/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753190238502170900