Concealment Express Rounded Holster for the KelTec P17 - Minuteman Review

The Concealment Express Rounded Holster for the KelTec P17 is beautifully finished with clean, rounded edges. It provides excellent coverage of the trigger as well as protection for the paddle mag release levers.





The top portion is cut to accommodate KelTec’s Red Dot slide.





While the belt displacement is about 1/20” more than my DIY holster, it does feature a molded in ramp that helps press the heel of the grip into your body reducing the need for a wedge.





The AmbGun DIY holster is setup to keep a safety lever on safe, while the Rounded holster allows the safety to be either on or off when holstered. If you don’t carry a round in the chamber, you’ll want that flexibility.





The standard belt clip keeps the holster attached to your belt. I tend to prefer the tuckable belt hangers mounted to the two tension adjustment screws. I think that feels a bit slimmer. Rounded offers four tuckable options.





This is my favorite commercially available P17 IWB holster to date. It is far more handsome than my crudely made DIY holster.





My DIY holster wraps beneath the paddle mag releases a bit to help prevent accidental magazine disengagement…something I’ve never experienced with paddle mag releases, but having been traumatized by button mag releases, I’m a bit paranoid about accidental mag disengagements. Rounded features crisp and detailed molding around the trigger guard outshines my meager effort.





They are very much on top of new models offering IWB holsters for the P32, PMR30, P15, and even the, at this time yet to be released, PR57.





The Rounded P17 IWB holster…a well designed, handsome product, made in the USA, lifetime warranty, 30 day money back guarantee, and competitively priced. AmbGun recommended!