Grand Design Class Action Lawsuit - Potential Implications for the RV Industry

https://rvacrossamerica.net/granddesign

Grand Design and Winnebago are facing a class action lawsuit for alleged frame failure. I've thought about this suit and its implications for the RV industry overall.

A few questions that I raise in my video...

Will this lawsuit leave a lasting stain on the industry?

Will it negatively impact potential future buyers?

Will the lawsuit spread to more manufacturers?

Have YOU experienced FRAME FAILURE - or any other massive RV problem that threatens the viability of your camper?

I'd love to hear from you! Please leave your thoughts and responses to these questions in the comments section below...





#granddesignlawsuit

#rvindustrylawsuit

#rvtipsandtricks

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle