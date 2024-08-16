InfoWars - Exclusive - Total Vindication - NATO Admits Russia Did Not Blow Up Nordstream Pipeline - 8-15-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Day One -- MSM sock-puppets blamed Russia for blowing up it's own pipeline. Alex Jones called BS within a week. and received validation from Sy Hearsh 6 months later and now The Wall Street Journal has reported that Ukraine is blame. But is that really plausible or are they looking for a patsy?
