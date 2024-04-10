© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morning Manna - April 10, 2024 - Matthew 7:24-29
Time and the storms of life will prove the strength of the foundation, even when it is hidden. We may be surprised to see who has already built on a good foundation. After all, when Judas betrayed Christ at night, Nicodemus sincerely confessed to him in the morning.
