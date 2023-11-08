08.11.23 Morning Musings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Davidsons vid on the shift and mag effects
*https://youtu.be/_2ImAg8FUccChicoms have taken over teaching? The commies infiltrated (re) Education a long time ago. Ever wonder why I dislike hippies so much? Because theyre brain dead.
Odd to see a military Aircraft land at a municipal airport but it is right next to the local FBI branch so...
The pole shift is disrupting cerebral functions across species, must be climate change.
Happy Friday Folks!
Big 3
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/