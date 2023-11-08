08.11.23 Morning Musings

Ben Davidsons vid on the shift and mag effects

*https://youtu.be/_2ImAg8FUccChicoms have taken over teaching? The commies infiltrated (re) Education a long time ago. Ever wonder why I dislike hippies so much? Because theyre brain dead.

Odd to see a military Aircraft land at a municipal airport but it is right next to the local FBI branch so...

The pole shift is disrupting cerebral functions across species, must be climate change.

Happy Friday Folks!

Big 3

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/