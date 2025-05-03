RT News - May 3 2025 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 3, 2025
rt.com
One person is reportedly killed and four more wounded as Israel launches overnight airstrikes across Syria in response to violence against the Druze minority. Romania gets ready to go to the polls on Sunday to once again vote for its next president. It follows the government annulling the first round victory of an EU-critical candidate last year. Top US officials slam Berlin's decision to label the Alternative for Germany party an 'extremist entity'. The AfD recently topped nationwide polls in the country for the first time.
