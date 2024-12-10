Moataz Abu Sakour remains steadfast on his land

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian Moataz Abu Sakour from the village of Tarqumiya refuses to leave his land despite the settlers’ attacks on him. The occupation confiscated hundreds of dunams of Palestinian land in the village Interview: Moataz Abu Sakour: The owner of the land
Reporting: sari jaradat
Filmed: 04/12/2024
