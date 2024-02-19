BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies Say China is About to Attack Taiwan - No Kidding
High Hopes
58 views • 02/19/2024

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


Feb 19, 2024


According to Natural News, tens of thousands of Chinese military aged men have already made their way into the U.S. Today we also look at Prophecies that indicate that China may very well attack Taiwan 24 February, 2024.


00:00 - Chinese Agents Prepare for Attack

05:52 - A Gathering of Evil

05:02 - Chinese New Year Invasion

07:30 - Precision Prayer

21:23 - China and Russia

27:46 - Prophecy Club Gold

28:24 - Joseph’s Kitchen

30:55 - EMP Shield

31:40 - Miss the Mark


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eb5on-prophecies-say-china-is-about-to-attack-taiwan-no-kidding-02192024.html

attackprophecychinainvasionnew yeartaiwanprophecy clubstan johnsonprecision prayera gathering of evil
