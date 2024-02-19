Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





Feb 19, 2024





According to Natural News, tens of thousands of Chinese military aged men have already made their way into the U.S. Today we also look at Prophecies that indicate that China may very well attack Taiwan 24 February, 2024.





00:00 - Chinese Agents Prepare for Attack

05:52 - A Gathering of Evil

05:02 - Chinese New Year Invasion

07:30 - Precision Prayer

21:23 - China and Russia

27:46 - Prophecy Club Gold

28:24 - Joseph’s Kitchen

30:55 - EMP Shield

31:40 - Miss the Mark





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eb5on-prophecies-say-china-is-about-to-attack-taiwan-no-kidding-02192024.html