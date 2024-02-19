© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
Feb 19, 2024
According to Natural News, tens of thousands of Chinese military aged men have already made their way into the U.S. Today we also look at Prophecies that indicate that China may very well attack Taiwan 24 February, 2024.
00:00 - Chinese Agents Prepare for Attack
05:52 - A Gathering of Evil
05:02 - Chinese New Year Invasion
07:30 - Precision Prayer
21:23 - China and Russia
27:46 - Prophecy Club Gold
28:24 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:55 - EMP Shield
31:40 - Miss the Mark
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eb5on-prophecies-say-china-is-about-to-attack-taiwan-no-kidding-02192024.html