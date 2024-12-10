No Germ Theory. Virus Means Poison. All Created Equal.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We've just been lied to about the germ theory. I don't talk about germs. Virus means poison - Lee Meritt. Which poison? You know, the sun doesn't cause cancer, and God didn't make oncogenes. I hear over and over again: Oh, I have BRCA1, you know, breast cancer gene, or "my PSA, my prostate specific antigen..." Last time I looked, 46 chromosomes, X and Y are in every cell of the body. Who decides their expression. Oh, that would be the environment. That would be where God put you on this earth and every human created equally, and the signal that goes to the nucleus of the cell is one. Is one, whether you live in the sun in Africa, near the equator, and have the darkest black skin, which reflects the light so that those vitamin D sensors are acting as resistor, a resistor, and one molecule of sunlight is turned into .0001, or you live in Sweden, and you don't even see the light half of the year, or 50%, and then that one molecule of sunlight is turned into 1000, such that all men are created equal, no matter where you live on the planet Earth. And this is the point so when man stops nutrifying, where there is no air, land, water, and when man becomes his own god and decides he can genetically modify things...

