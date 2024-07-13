'NEARLY ALL' AT&T CELL CUSTOMERS' CALL AND TEXT RECORDS 📲 EXPOSED IN MASSIVE BREACH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Krauth has the details on the massive data breach.
https://abc7ny.com/post/att-cell-customers-call-text-records-exposed-massive/15053467/
Check out more Eyewitness News - http://abc7ny.com/
Find us on social media:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ABC7NY/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/abc7ny/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc7ny
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@abc7ny
We’re abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 and WABC-TV on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York’s Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television!
NEW TIPS:
Online: http://abc7ny.com/submit-a-news-tip/2599968/
Email: [email protected]
About WABC-TV: https://abc7ny.com/about/
#nyc #news #breakingnews
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LXqIfqKSC4
Thumbnail: https://itechhacks.com/att-data-breach-2021/