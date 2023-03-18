Astrology & Predictions USA - Spring 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Predictions for Spring 2023 for USA. We'll use the Aries Ingress Chart to see what Astrology has to say about the coming three months (March 21 - June 21) and secondarily, the entire Astrological Year (March 2023 - March 2024).
Batten down the hatches, my friends! Things look to get *LIT*.
Summary provided for those not interested in Astrospeak.
#astrology #aries2023 #ingress #prediction #usa