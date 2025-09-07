BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
14 Nations Sign WEF Chemtrails Treaty To 'Improve Humanity' by Intensifying Sky Spraying Operations
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
357 views • 1 week ago

Go to https://TryFum.com/PEOPLESVOICE or scan the QR code and use code PEOPLESVOICE to get your free FÜM Topper when you order your Journey Pack today!


- Protect your privacy from prying eyes with a VPN designed to keep your data secure - even from Mossad: https://vp.net/tpv


Fourteen nations—every one of them captured by the World Economic Forum—just signed a treaty that gives them the power to spray our skies with chemtrails. And they’re selling it as a way to “improve” humanity.


Think about that. Unelected elites, men and women you’ve never voted for, now deciding what you breathe, what settles into your soil, what enters your bloodstream. They’re calling it “progress.” I call it weaponized control.


The plan? To saturate the atmosphere with heavy metals and engineered microbes—supposedly to make us healthier, supposedly to “upgrade” humanity. But look closer, and it’s about something darker: reprogramming us… body and mind… into a version of humanity that fits their blueprint.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringdepopulationbill gatesrfk jrwefblackrocklarry finksky spraying
