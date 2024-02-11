BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Big X Flare Sparks S2 Solar Radiation Storm, Earthquakes Strike Hawaii, California and Florida Coast
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
279 views • 02/11/2024

- 25% CHANCE OF X-FLARES TODAY: Yesterday, the sun unleashed a powerful X3.4-class solar flare. NOAA forecasters say there is a 25% chance it could happen again today. The most likely source is big sunspot AR3576, which has an unstable delta-class magnetic field and is directly facing Earth.

 SOLAR RADIATION STORM IN PROGRESS: For the second day in a row, energetic protons from the sun are raining down on Earth. This is called a "solar radiation storm," and it is currently a category S2 event. A data-plot from NOAA's GOES-18 satellite shows how protons surged around our planet just after yesterday's X-class solar flare:


Learn More: https://www.spaceweather.com/

https://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/home


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
