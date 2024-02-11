Big X Flare Sparks S2 Solar Radiation Storm, Earthquakes Strike Hawaii, California and Florida Coast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- 25% CHANCE OF X-FLARES TODAY: Yesterday, the sun unleashed a powerful X3.4-class solar flare. NOAA forecasters say there is a 25% chance it could happen again today. The most likely source is big sunspot AR3576, which has an unstable delta-class magnetic field and is directly facing Earth.
SOLAR RADIATION STORM IN PROGRESS: For the second day in a row, energetic protons from the sun are raining down on Earth. This is called a "solar radiation storm," and it is currently a category S2 event. A data-plot from NOAA's GOES-18 satellite shows how protons surged around our planet just after yesterday's X-class solar flare:
Learn More: https://www.spaceweather.com/
https://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/home
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos