Ukrainian channels post the aftermath of the strikes on Kiev - part 1

Ukrainian channels post the aftermath of the strikes on Kiev.
💥The office building in Kiev damaged in today’s missile strikes housed Ukrainian state-run foreign broadcasting channels.
Editorial offices for channels such as FREEДОМ, Dom, UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, and UATV Português were located there.