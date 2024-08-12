Video from Zaporozhye NPP.

Ukrainian sources claim that Russians set fire to tires an an act of provocation.

The drone with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Zaporizhzhya NPP was launched from Kiev-controlled Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber.The fire in the area near the cooling towers of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which broke out as a result of strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been contained, and there is no further risk of it spreading, according to the plant staff.

As a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a cooling tower at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was seriously damaged, according to "Rosatom."

Key points from the statement:

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out two direct strikes on one of the two cooling towers of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant using combat drones, causing a fire that ignited internal structures.

➡️The main fire at the cooling tower was extinguished by the Ministry of Emergency Situations by 11:30 PM Moscow time on August 11.

➡️The risk of the cooling tower's structural collapse will be assessed by specialists when the situation permits.

➡️This strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces can be characterized as an act of nuclear terrorism by the Ukrainian authorities.

➡️The strike targeted equipment at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, whose main function is to cool water during the normal operation of the plant.



