© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After observing the horrific crimes against innocent people in Israel by Hamas, pro-Palestine protesters take over the streets in New York City.
To recap: Hamas terrorists paraglided into a music festival, murdered innocent men and women at the festival (reports say 250+) and then posted videos of themselves desecrating the bodies online.
Some signs below appear to suggest that the attacks were not terrorism: “Resistance is not terrorism.”
source:
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1711126505655550443?s=20